SHOCKING PHOTOs on how young Kenyan LADIES are engaging in online PR@STITUT!@N, Lord Jesus.

Thursday, 01 February 2018 - Online pr@st!tut!@n seems to be the new source of income among young Kenyan ladies in their early twenties.





They share steamy photos on various social media platforms where they lure men to s3x in exchange for money.





Online sites such as Tagged and Badoo are full of h@lf-n@k3d young Kenyan ladies selling their flesh to the highest bidder.





They sell their “Nunus” for as low as 1,000 bob and some record raunchy videos which they sell to men through WhatsApp.





See some of young Kenyan ladies in their twenties who are engaging in online pr@st!tut!@n in the next page



