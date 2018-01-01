SHOCK! Assisant County Commissioner R@P!NG Nairobi LADIES and infecting them with UKIMWI - LADY exposes (PHOTO)

Saturday, 03 February 2018 – The Assistant County Commissioner of Makadara Division in Nairobi, Ubuntu Letangule Jack, has been exposed for r@p!ng ladies and infecting them with “ukimwi.”





The Assistant County Commissioner was formally known as District Officer or DO for those who don’t know.





According to this lady known as Carol Mbithe, the Assistant County Commissioner r@p3s ladies and then shows them his ARVs.





She claims he is mentally disturbed and on a mission of infecting as many ladies as possible.





This man should...



