See the message WEMA SEPETU sent to DIAMOND’s sister on her birthday, ZARI is jealous.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:55
Friday, 02 February 2018 - Diamond’s ex-lover, Wema Sepetu, sent a sweet message to Diamond’s sister, Esma Platnumz, on her birthday and it’s now clear that Wema is still very close to Diamond’s family members.
The message by Wema to Diamond’s sister comes days after she was spotted getting mushy with the controversial singer during a night party.
Here’s the....
Page 1 2