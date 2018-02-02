See the grave mistake UHURU/ RUTO are trying to make after RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in - Civil war may erupt in Kenya.Editor's Choice 09:52
Friday February 2, 2018 – The People’s President Raila Odinga’s eldest daughter, Winnie Odinga, has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters to be ready because Flying Squad officers are hunting down Raila Odinga following his inauguration as the People’s President on Tuesday.
Sharing this via social media on Friday, Winnie said 'funny' plain-cloth officers were making patrols in their Karen home.
"Police are…
Is this young 'un becoming a war lord in the making? She's very vocal and seems to have learned baba's language only too well. Flying squad looking for baba indeed! No one needs to look for baba. He's all over the place!