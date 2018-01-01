See the damage caused by Flying Squad at MIGUNA MIGUNA’s Runda home while arresting him (PHOTOs).Entertainment News, Photos 14:03
Friday, February 2, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, was arrested by Flying Squad Officers on Friday Morning over the recent swearing in of Raila Odinga.
Flying Squad officers broke into his Runda home and caused destruction before whisking him away to an unknown destination.
