S3XY LADY reveals what a randy guy did to her in a Matatu in Nairobi - Thirst is real (PHOTO)

Friday, February 02, 2018 - This lady has taken to social media to narrate a disturbing encounter with a randy man aboard a matatu.





She was seated next to a guy who kept touching her thighs pretending to be asleep.





She kept pushing his hand away but the guy kept placing his hand on her juicy thighs.





This is what most ladies go through when using Matatus known for their notorious touts and conductors.





She wrote on twitter:





“I hate javs I swear m in one n this dude has traumatized my thigh with his fingers. M tired of…



