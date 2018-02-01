RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in was a pure LUO affair! 77 NASA MPs and 15 Governors skipped the illegal swearing

RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in was a pure LUO affair! 77 NASA MPs and 15 Governors skipped the illegal swearingEditor's Choice 14:46
Thursday February 1, 2018 - 77 National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs and 15 NASA Governors were among many NASA leaders who abandoned the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President on Tuesday.
According to statistics, only 57 NASA MPs and 2 Governors attended the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President.
The Governors who attended the ceremony include…
