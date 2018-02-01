RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in was a pure LUO affair! 77 NASA MPs and 15 Governors skipped the illegal swearing

Thursday February 1, 2018 - 77 National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs and 15 NASA Governors were among many NASA leaders who abandoned the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President on Tuesday .





According to statistics, only 57 NASA MPs and 2 Governors attended the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President.





The Governors who attended the ceremony include…



