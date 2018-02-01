RAILA ODINGA’s daughter, WINNIE, skins UHURU and RUTO live over their latest manoeuvre - This is barbaric! KANU 2

Thursday February 1, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader, Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, has condemned the ongoing media shutdown by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, terming it dictatorial.





Winnie expressed her dissatisfaction in the state of affairs saying the move is return to the dark days.





In her post, Winnie put a photo of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall when they visited ITV studios in London to mark the 90 years of Royal Television Society, and wondered why...



