RAILA ODINGA tells the TRUMP administration off over swearing himself in as the People’s President- I won on August 8th

RAILA ODINGA tells the TRUMP administration off over swearing himself in as the People’s President- I won on August 8thNews, Politics 08:05
Saturday February 3, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders told off the United States Government on Friday after it criticized opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for taking the oath of office as the People’s President.
The NASA leaders led by Suba MP, John Mbadi, Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, and Nyando MP, Jared Okelo, said the remarks were uncalled for because everybody is aware that Raila Odinga won the August 8th poll.
“For them to push the People’s President, Rt Hon Raila Odinga, to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta, I wonder what prism that is derived from.”
“The AU is…
Page 1 2
Tell your people's President to open the television stations if he has the powers. Secondly if you won the elections in August you would not have accepted the annulment if the same by the Supreme Court. Your so called president of the people rejoiced after the annulment hoping for mkate nusu