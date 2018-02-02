PACK and GO! UHURU chases journalists away while making speech at Kenya School of Government (VIDEO).

Friday, 02 February 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta chased journalists away like stray dogs when he was making a speech at Kenya School of Government during a meeting with top security officers.


Uhuru, who looked angry and disturbed, ordered journalists to switch off their cameras and go before he finished his speech.

  1. Idi Amin Dada
    2 February 2018 at 04:55

    Do not be surprised. In Kenya today News Paper were declared (wa kufunga nyama).

   

