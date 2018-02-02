PACK and GO! UHURU chases journalists away while making speech at Kenya School of Government (VIDEO).Entertainment News, Featured Articles 14:03
Friday, 02 February 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta chased journalists away like stray dogs when he was making a speech at Kenya School of Government during a meeting with top security officers.
Uhuru, who looked angry and disturbed, ordered journalists to switch off their cameras and go before he finished his speech.
Watch video.
Pack and go! - @UKenyatta to journalists. #UhuruVsMedia pic.twitter.com/elFAIrpSwb— Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) February 2, 2018
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Do not be surprised. In Kenya today News Paper were declared (wa kufunga nyama).