Office Administrator Job in Kenya (22-27K)

Assistant Office Administrator III

Makueni County Public Service Board is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act 2012 whose mandate includes appointing persons to hold or act in the offices of County Public Service.

Terms of Service : Three (3) years contract

Salary : Job Group H

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· Taking oral dictation;

· Word and data processing;

· Managing e-office;

· Ensuring security of the records, documents and equipment;

· Maintaining up to date filing system in the office;

· Operating office equipment; managing office protocol;

· Managing office petty cash;

· Handling telephone calls and appointments;

· Supervising office cleanliness and undertaking any other administrative services duties that may be assigned;

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Mean Grade C- (Minus) with atleast C (plain) in English and Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Diploma in secretarial studies from Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC);

OR

· Business Education Single and Group Certificate (BES & GC) from Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) in the following subjects;

1. Type writing III (50 w.p.m)/ Computerised Document Processing III;

2. Shorthand II (80 w.p.m);

3. Business English II/ Communication I;

4. Office Practice II;

5. Secretarial Duties;

6. Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management III;

· Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution; and

· Shown merit as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before Thursday , 16 th February, 2018.

NOTE:

Shortlisted candidates will be required to obtain clearance from the following Institutions;

· The Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

· The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

· The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

· The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.