MUSEVENI leads East Africa celebrities in mourning singer, MOWZEY RADIO, who was clobbered to death by a bouncer.

Thursday, February 01, 2018 - Ugandan musician, Mowzey Radio, of the famous Radio and Weasel duo is dead.





Radio, whose real name is Moses Ssekibogo, died on Thursday morning at Case Hospital in Kampala where he had been fighting for his life since last week on Friday after he was beaten into a coma by a bouncer after a bar brawl.





Uganda president Yoweri Museveni is among those who have mourned the untimely death of the talented musician.





Taking to…



