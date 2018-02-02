MOI condemns media shutdown by UHURU including his own, KTN – This is dictatorship and barbaric! KANU 2

Friday February 2, 2018 - The ongoing media shut down is unfortunate and a threat to media freedom that is enshrined in the constitution, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has said.





Speaking in Nakuru on Friday , Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, said that the Government is not abiding by the constitution with the closure of KTN, NTV and Citizens TV stations.





"Over the last four days, Kenyans have been in information darkness.”





“Section 34 (1) is…



