MIGUNA is a man a half and indeed a revolutionalist - See how dared UHURU/ RUTO and their lapdog, MATIANG’I

Thursday February 1, 2018 - Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has dared Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to arrest him for administering the oath on NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Addressing the press on Thursday , Miguna challenged the Government to stop meandering and arresting innocent people.





He said he was the one who commissioned Raila’s oath in his capacity as a commissioner of oaths and signed the certificate and gave it to Raila and not TJ Kajwang, who was arrested for allegedly conducting the oath.





He told Matiangi to....



