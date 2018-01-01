Man smears his wife’s undergarment with red pepper and tricks her to wear them! Here NUNU got swollen

Man smears his wife’s undergarment with red pepper and tricks her to wear them! Here NUNU got swollenEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:03
Friday, February 02, 2018 - A middle aged man has been sentenced to 40 days of community service after he was found guilty of smearing his wife’s p@nt!3s with red pepper.
The idiot identified as Moses Okello, carried out the evil act without his wife’s knowledge and persuaded her to wear them.
He tricked her to wear them claiming that he...
Page 1 2