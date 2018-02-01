Look at that A$$ - Randy guy recorded this S3XY LADY and shared video on social media (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:38
Friday, February 02, 2018 - There is something about ladies with a ‘genuine reason’ behind them that makes men go nuts.
It is common to see men ‘break necks’ whenever such a lady passes by in public.
Some men go to the extent of recording and sharing the video on social media.
Interestingly, this lady knew somebody was recording her and decided to play along.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.