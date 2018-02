Kenyan LADY with a kid who has cerebral palsy reveals what a PASTOR did to her in a Church, this will make you cry (PHOTOs)

He asked me what I learned from the teachers of his church and as I was carrying Tesla, her head keeps falling side ways so I had to make her upright. The pastor was like " this one is wasting my time, go go go behind and we go to the next person". As I was leaving for the behind seat, he added more words "The child is already crippled and she is here cuddling her, pampering her as if this is her home ". I hadn't reached my seat but my legs were already shaking, everyone was looking at me, tears flooded my eyes and I couldn't take it any more.