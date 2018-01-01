Kenyan LADY with a kid who has cerebral palsy reveals what a PASTOR did to her in a Church, this will make you cry (PHOTOs)

Hi mamas and dads, I really need motivating comments from you my dears coz as am writing down this, tears are flowing out of my eyes. Someone has hit me where it hurts the most. Am a parent of two beautiful girls, the first born is a child with two conditions cerebral palsy and west syndrome.





She is Tesla Kirabo nalusiba. She is six years old soon making seven but she can't do any of the things a six year old would do. No sitting, talking, standing, walking apart from rolling on her tummy. Just like any other mum, I have tried many hospitals, churches and local herbalists all in the name of my child's welfare. A friend of mine invited me to Trinity international church but I have always been hesitant coz truthly, I got tired of churches and decided to pray for my daughter by myself.





Today this friend of mine invited me again and I was like OK, let me try this church with the faith I remained with. I can't remember the name of this pastor but I will always, I will live to remember his words. The usher came to me with a microphone and the pastor asked, "are you the mother of that child? "I answered yes servant of God just like I had been coached by the teachers of the church.





He asked me what I learned from the teachers of his church and as I was carrying Tesla, her head keeps falling side ways so I had to make her upright. The pastor was like " this one is wasting my time, go go go behind and we go to the next person". As I was leaving for the behind seat, he added more words "The child is already crippled and she is here cuddling her, pampering her as if this is her home ". I hadn't reached my seat but my legs were already shaking, everyone was looking at me, tears flooded my eyes and I couldn't take it any more.





He was already bragging as he doesn't plead for people to go to his church,how he has grand children he would be spending time with instead of wasting his time praying for people, as he should be taking coffee on his verander bla bla...... I got out of the church straight to the car and started the engine. One of the ushers told me to go back to church but I couldn't help it. With tears in my eyes I've reached home and Tesla's little sis has asked me why my eyes are red and I kept crying.



People please mind the words you talk about other people's children irrespective of disability, colour, race, size, beauty and many other things. You don't know the pain you inflict on their parents. For sure I will never forget this pastor. Despite that, my daughter remains beautiful in…



