Jubilee MP rebukes UHURU/ RUTO for failing to arrest RAILA ODINGA immediately he took the oath on Tuesday

Jubilee MP rebukes UHURU/ RUTO for failing to arrest RAILA ODINGA immediately he took the oath on TuesdayNews 06:23
Friday February 2, 2018 - Pressure has continued to mount on the Jubilee Government to arrest NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after illegally swearing himself in as the People’s President.
Speaking on Friday, Isiolo Woman Representative, Rehema Dida, demanded the arrest of the NASA leader saying he is a danger to the country.
He castigated the Jubilee Government for not arresting Raila immediately he declared himself President.
She argued that by...
Page 1 2