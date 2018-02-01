JOHO’s bodyguards also withdrawn after attending RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in - Never joke with UHURU/ RUTO

Thursday February 1, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has become the latest NASA leader to have his security withdrawn after attending the swearing in of NASA leader Raila Odinga.





Joho’s security was taken away yesterday just a day after welcoming Raila Odinga to the podium to take an the oath as the People’s President.





When asked about the withdrawal of his security, Joho simply said he..



