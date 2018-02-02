JOHO to replace KALONZO as RAILA ODINGA’s Deputy as his supporters demonstrate demanding that he be sworn in

JOHO to replace KALONZO as RAILA ODINGA’s Deputy as his supporters demonstrate demanding that he be sworn inNews 13:28
Friday February 2, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho could be headed to replace Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s Deputy President.
This is after Kalonzo gave the swearing in ceremony of Raila a wide berth on Tuesday to the utter surprise of NASA supporters.
Supporters of Governor Ali Hassan Joho demonstrated outside his office in Mombasa on Friday demanding that he...
Page 1 2
Ahahahaha NASA collapsing from within. Ruto is so cunning, without Kamba votes Rao has nothing to say about servers. He should run without Kalonzo and lets see how many votes he will get. His wife never attended swearing in bulcrap, Mudavadi, Wetangula also skipped the function. Wajaluo na huo ujinga wao they are abusing Kalonzo as if he was the only guy missing the function. Once we are fed up with your stupidity, Kamba will ditch Rao like flash. A game well played by Ruto, Joho has no Votes!!! Come 2022 farasi ni wawili Ruto Vs Rao.Ruto has began his game on a high note by creating disunity among NASA 'votes'. Already Kamba votes are out of reach by Rao....remember what happened b4 2007...Wajaluo wajinga booed Kalonzo in Mombasa and that made Rao to miss being the president.
Dear Kenyan`s you don't eat at Johos's neither by Odinga. It is very clear that politicians play a dirty game at the cost of the tax payers.At the end of the day some of the politician have 500 acres of land from NYS is that normal?