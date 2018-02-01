Is this guy trying to tell no-nonsense Interior CS, FRED MATIANG’I, something? Your time will come (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:25
Thursday, February 01, 2018 - Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Dr.Fred Matiang’i, is without doubt the third most powerful man in Kenya after Uhuru and Ruto - earning him the nickname, Super Minister.
However, it appears he’s intoxicated with power forgetting that power is transient and fleeting.
Well, as they say a picture is worth a thousand words.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.