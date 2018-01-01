Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Development & Admin

Business Development & Administration Internship – Supply Chain

Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion. The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.

We are looking for dynamic, talented and highly motivated persons to fill the position of Business Development and Administration Interns (BDA)- Zurit. The successful candidate will assist in the daily running of the company and ensure all orders are well handled.

Responsibilities

· Handle incoming and outgoing correspondence and enquiries, taking action where required

· Contact management; Database management, Calendar management and planning e.g. meetings – ensure no crash on meetings within the business

· Liaise with customers and warehouse personnel with regards to Ordering

· Monitoring of emails to the department; Efficiency and response time, Respond to emails and calls on behalf of the department

· Contacting customers regularly to update them on orders

· Investigate any issues/discrepancies relating to invoices

· Keep track of quality, quantity, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency in the warehouse

· Liaise with logistic companies with sales orders, tracking and tracing deliveries

· Check and amend stock levels and stock control weekly/monthly in the warehouse

· Working as part of a team to deliver excellent client service

· Produce reports as and when required

· Partnerships and collaborations; Provide a list of all your new external contacts to Zurit on daily basis, attend meetings with external and or internal parties when called upon by department, Follow up on business closed by the business from your contacts

· Follow up on tasks assigned to members in business and external, Key activities, Coordination with other departments

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE B+ or equivalent

· Bachelor’s degree, minimum of Second upper

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize

· Computer skills – SAP & Microsoft Office is an added advantage

· Knowledge of purchasing /procurement practices and procedures will be an added advantage

· Ability to cope under pressure and work within a fast pace environment

· Ability to build relationships internally and externally