Here is exactly why Makadara MP, GEORGE ALADWA, was arrested and it relates to trying to overthrow UHURU/ RUTO

Saturday February 3, 2018 - Makadara MP, George Aladwa was arrested on Saturday morning in relation with participating in Tuesday ’s illegal oath where NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was inaugurated as the People’s President.





Aladwa was arrested at his Buru Buru home and taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi where recorded a statement.





A team of detectives has been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the…



