Free at last! MIGUNA MIGUNA released after he was arrested for treason - He is a real general! But police defy orders

Friday February 2, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, has been released after Friday morning’s drama in which he was arrested by Flying Squad for committing treason by illegally swearing in NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





High Court judge, James Wakiaga, ordered the immediate release of the Canadian based lawyer on a cash bail of sh50, 000.





Miguna, who was being held at Githunguri Police Station in Kiambu, has however been ordered to...



