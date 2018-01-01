EXPOSED! Meet Miss MBULA, the nice LADY currently warming KALONZO MUSYOKA’s bed in the absence of the sick PAULINE (PHOTOs)

By Investigative Reporter





Kalonzo Musyoka, who has earned the tag of a chameleon and watermelon also leads a personal life that is full of contradictions.





Every Sunday and in public, Kalonzo presents himself as an astute Christian, a holy, family man who cares for his ailing wife, Pauline. However, it can now be revealed that he has been deceiving the whole world and is a master hypocrite and Chameleon. Unlike other men who fall on the wayside because they are weak, he pretends he is holier than thou while living a double life.





Kalonzo Musyoka, the “pastor” has been a s*xual predator and close friends say it is his philandering that has broken his lovely wife’s heart. Here are just four out of the 57 examples we have:





BABY DADDY TO KBC JOURNALIST AND MAID





While he was a Minister of information during the KANU era, it was common knowledge that he used his position to solicit s*x from reporters.





He embarked on a mpango wa kando relationship with a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) worker and impregnated her. To cover his tracks, he shipped her to South Africa where he got her a job and Kalonzo Junior was born there.





Up to today, he sends money to her in a clandestine manner using a long term friend who runs a clearing and forwarding business at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.





He is still close to the woman and even when a year ago or so he took his wife for medical care in South Africa, he found time to visit her and his son and spent nights in her bed rekindling the....



