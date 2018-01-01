Drunk JOSE CHAMELEONE starts a fierce fight at RADIO’s vigil, He nearly killed a fellow artist (DETAILS)

Saturday, 03 February 2018 - There was confusion during Mowzey Radio’s vigil when drunk Jose Chameleone started a fight with a controversial artist known as Fameika, who was accompanied by members of a criminal group called Kifeesi to the vigil.





Trouble started when Jose Chameleone’s younger brother, Weasel, lost his phone.





Jose Chameleone and his friends confronted Fameika demanding to know whether he is the one who was behind the theft.





They rained kicks and blows on him when grilling him demanding to know where the phone was.





Hell then broke loose when one of the mourners revealed that he saw one of the guys who had accompanied Fameika to the vigil steal the phone from Weasel.





Fameika was given a dog’s beating by drunk Jose Chameleone and...



