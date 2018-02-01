Defiant NRM ‘general’ MIGUNA calls for NASA supporters to burn UHURU’s portraits as he dares MATIANG’I

Thursday, February 01, 2018 - Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has called on all NASA supporters to pull down portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Addressing the press at Okoa Offices in Lavington on Thursday morning, Miguna revealed that NASA supporters will be supplied with the portraits of the ‘People’s President’ Raila Odinga, who was ‘sworn in’ on January 30th, 2018, at Uhuru Park.





“And starting today we are ordering NRM members and soldiers to take down Uhuru Kenyatta’s portrait from all your homes, businesses and…



