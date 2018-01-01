Britain urges UHURU/ RUTO to move fast and dialogue with RAILA ODINGA after his swearing in, it is now getting serious

Friday February 2, 2018 - United Kingdom has called for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to defuse tension in the country after the swearing in of Raila as the People’s President.





Speaking in Nanyuki yesterday, British High Commissioner to Kenya, Nic Hailey, urged Uhuru to move hastily and dialogue with Raila.





He said the situation was getting out of hand.





He said both sides should...



