Blow to RAILA as YVONNE WAMALWA’s committee says there will be no politics during her burial! Only from UHURU/ RUTO

Friday February 2, 2018 - The family of the late, Yvonne Wamalwa, has asked leaders to avoid politics during her burial on Saturday .





According to Trans Nzoia Governor, Patrick Khaemba, the family sent him a request to those who will attend the burial not to politicize the ceremony.





“The family has asked me to inform leaders that politics should not happen during our sister’s burial,”





“Instead the function should be used to bring all people and…



