Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant

Duma Works is recruiting an Administrative Assistant for a leading sms service provider in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

· Provide overall administration of the office.

· Assist in the development and implementation of administrative plans as needed.

· Organize and store paperwork and contracts, other documents and computer-based information and electronic files (correspondence, presentations, spreadsheets, reports etc.)

· Handle incoming calls, mails and other materials.

· Order and maintain stationery and office supplies.

· Operate office equipment and manage office space.

· Organize regular maintaining activities (office systems, devices and equipment).

· Liaise with internal and external contacts and departments.

· Book meeting rooms and conference facilities and schedule meetings, organize calendars and confirm appointments, take meeting minutes and notes.

· Organize or help with the organization of in-house and external events; organize travel arrangements and accommodations when requested.

· Other tasks required by the employer ( may be additionally given orally or in writing).

Required Competencies

Team Work

· Is helpful to colleagues and makes time to support them.

· Takes the interest of others into account when performing his tasks, seeks for a ‘win-win’ outcome for himself and other team members.

· Has can-do attitude towards team tasks and contributes to brainstorming sessions in his/her work area.

· Overcomes conflicts in a constructive manner.

· Openly shares knowledge within own team.

Technical Skills

· Has basic understanding of financial terminology, accounting/bookkeeping.

· Can quickly adapt to new projects/ laws and performs effectively.

· Able to read basic financial data and reach reasonable conclusions.

· Able to produce simple reports in Word and to use Excel efficiently and confidently by creating spreadsheets encompassing simple financial and mathematical functions.

· Able to navigate through the various book keeping modules and locate information.

Organizational Skills

· Plan the use of his/her time, effectively allocates time to planning , thinking and mapping out tasks.

· With the help of others, is able to determine task priorities.

· Identifies requirements and use available resources to meet own work objectives in optimal fashion.

· Performs his/her work in efficient way (both from the perspective of time and material resources ), in order to minimize cost/maximize profit for the company; recognizes and eliminates distractions that affect work completion.

· Is detail-oriented and thorough in his/her approach.

Problem Solving

· When stumbles upon a problem, persists in solving it.

· Shows interest in the issue, participates in issue discussion and asks relevant questions.

· Seek relevant information and answers to key questions from team members.

· Proposes simple solutions to generic problems with the help of others.

· Uses systematic approach to solving problems ( as opposed to ‘quick fix’ approach).

Communication

· Is honest in communication with others.

· Shows interest and actively seeks information to understand stakeholders’ circumstances and issues.

· Understand how tasks and assignments address stakeholder’s needs.

· Presents all information needed in a clear and concise manner, both orally and in written form.

· Uses team approach to come up with solutions, together with the stakeholder.

Personal Excellence

· Quickly and proactively accepts new and non- conventional tools, methods of work etc. applicable to her/his work; willingly takes on tasks that can develop new skills and build knowledge.

· Responds constructively to feedback, takes responsibility for own improvement and quality of work; takes responsibility to achieve results in his/her domain.

· Independently deals with tasks which need to be done and when stumbles upon a problem, doesn’t give up easily.

· Does not ‘overthink’ problems or tasks; reacts with appropriate urgency to situations and events that require a quick response or turnaround; reacts constructively to setbacks.

· Pays attention to even the smallest detail that might impact team’s performance.

Customer Focus

· In contact with stakeholders represent the department/company in a professional way.

· Responds to stakeholder’s requests in a friendly, polite and timely manner.

· Involves in a dialogue with internal or external customers in order to understand their needs and expectations.

· When coming across more complex requests, involves more experienced colleagues.

· Makes an effort and invests time ( i.e through asking other colleagues, online research, analysis of information on our system) to understand the customer’s business and how our services can help the clients be successful.

Qualifications

· Diploma/degree in finance, accounting or business administration or equivalent.

· Preferred 2-3 years of experience.

· Book keeping experience.

· Proficiency in MS Office, especially in excel.

· High level of written and oral communication skills.

· Advanced knowledge of English language.

How to Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3223”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3223 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 09 February 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.