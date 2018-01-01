A PR@ST!TUT£ drugs and robs a MAN during S£X in a Lodging, Watch the DRAMA that ensued.

Saturday, 03 February 2018 - A pr@st!tut3 who drugged and robbed a man during s3x in a lodging was taught a lesson she will never forget by a mob.

The lady escaped from the lodging after drugging the man but the lodging’s management raised an alarm after seeing her escaping with some of the man’s items.

A mob run after her and when they finally corned her, she was caught and taught a lesson she will never forget.

She was stripped n@k3d in broad-daylight and given a dog’s beating.

