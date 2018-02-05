5 Administrators Jobs in Kenya - Sub County (94-127K)

Sub County Administrator

Makueni County Public Service Board is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act 2012 whose mandate includes appointing persons to hold or act in the offices of County Public Service.

Terms of Service : Permanent and Pensionable

Salary scale : Job Group Q

The Sub County Administrators will be for the following Sub Counties;

1. Kibwezi East

2. Kibwezi West

3. Kaiti

4. Kilome

5. Makueni

Responsibilities

· Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Sub-County unit;

· Developing policies and plans;

· Ensuring effective service delivery.

· Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;

· Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of Public Service;

· Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of service;

· Exercising of any function and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board or any other Authority.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Be a holder of at least a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya preferably Social Sciences and a post graduate qualification in management or public administration;

· A master’s degree in relevant field will be an added advantage;

· Have a working experience of not less than 5 years in middle level management/ administration;

· Demonstrate a thorough understanding of devolution, the County development objectives and Vision 2030;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before Thursday , 16 th February, 2018.

NOTE:

1. Shortlisted candidates will be required to obtain clearance from the following Institutions;

· The Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

· The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

· The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

· The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

1. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

2. Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

3. The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.