10 Secretaries Jobs in Kenya

Secretary

Grade 5

Ref: TMUC/ADM/09/18

10 Positions

Tom Mboya University College (TMUC) was gazetted on April 16th, 2016 as a Constituent College of Maseno University (MSU). Tom Mboya University College is named after the legendary politician Tom Joseph Mboya.

The University College is located in Homa-Bay Town, Homa Bay County, approximately 100 metres from the shore of Lake Victoria. In pursuit of its mission and mandate, the University College wishes to invite applications from qualified candidates to fill the positions indicated below:

Requirements

· KCSE Certificate mean grade (C-) or its equivalent.

· Diploma (KNEC) in Secretarial studies or its equivalent;

· Four (4) years relevant work experience

Responsibilities

· Supervise cleaner /messengers.

· Receive telephone calls and customers care duties.

· Type from manuscripts

· Take dictation in shorthand and transcribe.

· Operate office Machines (photocopying/scanners/duplicating).

· Undertake routine office duties.

· Access and utilize online information.

· Maintain office diary.

· Perform any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the head of department from time to time.

Terms of Service

The terms for the advertised positions will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Ten (10) copies of applications should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicant; age, marital status, academic and professional qualification, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials. The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicated. All applications to be addressed to;

The Principal

Tom Mboya University College

P.O. BOX 199 – 40300

HOMA-BAY

So as to reach not later than Friday 16 th February, 2018.

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send their letters of reference to the above address. The referees should write and send their recommendations, under sealed envelopes before the advert deadline.

N/B: Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Tom Mboya University College

is an equal opportunity employer and therefore applicants of either gender or persons with disability are encouraged to apply.