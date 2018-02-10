10 Clerical Officers Jobs in Kenya

Clerical Officers

Makueni County Public Service Board is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act 2012 whose mandate includes appointing persons to hold or act in the offices of County Public Service.

Terms of Service : Three (3) years contract

Salary : KShs. 20,000/=

Responsibilities

Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include;

· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintaining an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human

· resource management;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

· Preparing payment vouchers;

· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Those with KATC/ATC qualifications will have and added advantage.

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae, Copies of academic and professional certificates and ID card should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before Thursday , 16 th February, 2018.

NOTE:

Shortlisted candidates will be required to obtain clearance from the following Institutions;

· The Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

· The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

· The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

· The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview.

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied.