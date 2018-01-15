You won’t believe where police recovered expensive furniture stolen from State House! Our politicians are rogue

Monday, January 15, 2018 - Police have recovered some of the expensive furniture that was stolen from State House, Nakuru.





According to reports, sixty seats had been stolen from the highly guarded premise between October and November 0f 2017.





Following a police operation, six of the seats were traced and recovered at a hotel owned by a senior Government official.





A detective involved in the operation intimated:





“ It is suspected that the …



