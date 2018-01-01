You even sent him your N@D£S - AKINYI blasts NANA and shares chats she had with her husband, “Amepatikana”.

January, January 18, 2017 - This lady called Akinyi has blasted another lady called Nana who is having an affair with her husband.

According to Akinyi, Nana has been sending n@d3 photos to her husband and promising him good s3x.

She shared chats where her husband is seen exchanging sweet words with Nana.

Her husband is a s3x hungry beast.

