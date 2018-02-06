World Bank Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

World Bank Group

Counsel / Lawyer

Local Term Appointment

Two (2) Years, renewable

The World Bank Group’s Legal Vice Presidency (LEG VPU) is seeking to recruit highly-qualified and seasoned individuals to fill the roles of Counsel and Associate Counsel to be based in the World Bank Country Office in Nairobi, Kenya.

1. Counsel (Lawyer)

Vacancy No# 180057

The Counsel will be expected to, ¡n part;

(a) provide advice to management and clients on legal and policy issues in one or more areas of concentration:

(b) be responsible for the successful delivery of legal work on projects and programs and other transactions within client assignments; drafting, reviewing, negotiating and finalizing legal documents for Bank’s operations;

(c) handle issues within an area of concentration to enable clients to create solutions;

(d) provide legal support to ongoing projects and programs in adherence to World Bank Group legal policies and procedures, and business objectives; among other tasks.

The successful candidate should have at least 5 years of relevant experience in addition to a JD, LLB, LLM or equivalent and admission to the Bar (or equivalent) in at least one jurisdiction.

Working experience with international financial organizations is a plus.

Excellence in English is required, and ability to work in French and/or Portuguese is highly desired.

2. Associate Counsel

Vacancy No# 180058

The Associate Counsel, under the supervision of the Senior Counsel will;

(a) draft and negotiate agreements (e.g., Loan, Financing and Grant Agreements, Guarantee Agreements, and Project Agreements);

(b) prepare and/or review subsidiary agreements and other on-lending and on-granting agreements, and legal opinions;

(c) carry out portfolio management, including drafting amendments and other project-related legal documents; prepare legal memoranda on pertinent legal issues;

(d) participate in identification, preparation, appraisal and supervision missions with project teams; among other tasks.

The successful candidate should have an LL.B. degree or equivalent and qualified to practice law ¡n at least one jurisdiction.

A Master’ s degree in law is desirable.

A minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience involving legal research, contract drafting and/or other relevant legal experience with demonstrated excellent legal research, writing, analytical and communications skills.

Fluency in written and spoken French and/or Portuguese is highly desired.

Social Development Specialist

(2 positions)

Local Term Appointment

Three Years, renewable

The World Bank’s Africa Social and Conflict Unit, part of the Social, Urban, Rural and Resilience (SURR) Global Practice seeks to recruit two locally hired Social Development Specialists to be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

They will be expected to provide support in meeting the Bank’s expanding and complex social safeguards agenda and promote the social sustainability of its investments.

They will have the following responsibilities:

(a) work under the coordination of the regional focal point for safeguards on the social safeguards portfolio, providing oversight and quality assurance;

(b) advise task teams and clients on the Bank’s policies relating to assessment and mitigation of social risks and impacts during preparation and supervision of lending operations;

(c) undertake policy dialogue with clients on social sustainability, safeguards issues and advise counterparts on technical options for social development, particularly involuntary resettlement, indigenous peoples, etc.;

(d) participate in cross-practice teams responsible for the preparation of policy notes, Systematic Country Diagnostics, Country Partnership Frameworks, sector studies, and research and policy development activities; among other tasks.

The successful candidates should hold an Advanced university degree (Master’s or PhD) in a relevant social science discipline or other related discipline, with a minimum of 5 years of professional experience in sustainability, social safeguards and/or social development (e.g. voice and participation, gender, community-driven development, citizen engagement) in the context of international development or investment projects.

Electronic Applications

For the full position descriptions, complete selection criteria and required competencies for the three vacancies, submit an application at www.worldbank.org/careers

Click on >Current job openings > job# 180057 (Counsel), job# 180058 (Associate Counsel) or Job# 180103 (Social Development Specialist) respectively.

The World Bank is committed to achieving diversity of gender, race, nationality, culture and educational background.

Individuals with disabilities are equally encouraged to apply.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Closing date is February 06, 2018.