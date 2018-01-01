Woman caught cheating pretends she is SAMANTHA, the famous S3X doll - HILARIOUS (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - This guy was caught by his girlfriend having a good time with another lady but tried to get away with it.





From the video going viral on social media, the guy was busted pants down but tried to make her girlfriend believe his ‘mate’ was just a s3x doll





The crazy guy even tried to produce receipts as the lady posed like a robot.





Guys please don’t try this at home.





Watch the video below.



