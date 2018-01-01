WITCHCRAFT! MARY exposes what ISABELLA from Chuka is doing to snatch married men, “Chunga Bwanako” (PICs)

Monday, 22 January 2018 - A lady from Chuka called Isabella has been exposed as a notorious home-wrecker.





She is allegedly using “Juju” to snatch other people’s husbands.





Apparently, Isabella cooks cakes and men have been flocking to her eatery.





According to a lady called Mary who claims that Isabella is wrecking her marriage, she puts “Juju” in those cakes.





She is alleged to have broken so many homes.





Here’s a...



