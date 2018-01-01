WISDOM! EZEKIEL MUTUA on betting companies, they should be banned now, not tomorrow.

By betting, one million beggars donate Ksh100 daily, totalling Ksh3 Billion a month, to a billionaire.





In return, the billionaire thanks them by randomly reward ing one of the beggars with Ksh 1M per month.





No country can prosper because of betting.





Any business where thousands lose for a few to gain is not only immoral, but it is glorified robbery.





Worse still, betting teaches people that there are…



