WISDOM! EZEKIEL MUTUA on betting companies, they should be banned now, not tomorrow.

02:56

By betting, one million beggars donate Ksh100 daily, totalling Ksh3 Billion a month, to a billionaire.

In return, the billionaire thanks them by randomly rewarding one of the beggars with Ksh 1M per month.

No country can prosper because of betting.

Any business where thousands lose for a few to gain is not only immoral, but it is glorified robbery.

Worse still, betting teaches people that there are…

