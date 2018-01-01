WISDOM! EZEKIEL MUTUA on betting companies, they should be banned now, not tomorrow.

…quick fixes to life's challenges. . .that one can get rich without hard work.





No country can develop through such schemes.





Betting adverts must not air during the watershed period.





Kids must not be misled to believe that there are easier ways of making money without working hard.





Betting should be strictly for adults and even then, it must be regulated.





It's addictive and a threat to the nation's stability.





# StopBettingAds





EZEKIEL MUTUA