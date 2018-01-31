Why MARAGA travelled all the way to Mombasa to meet HASSAN JOHO - He is our next President like it or not

Why MARAGA travelled all the way to Mombasa to meet HASSAN JOHO - He is our next President like it or notNews 06:36
Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga travelled all the way to Mombasa to meet with Governor Ali Hassan Joho to thank him for his generosity.
This is after Joho donated land to the Judiciary for the construction of the Mombasa Law Court building.
Maraga thanked Joho for the gesture and hailed the relationship between the Council of Governors and...
A D- president? That will be the day I know how to speak Chinese
This is the one problem with devolution. You will have governors giving out land and other facilities in the name of development but kumbe ni side deals. Maybe even land is in their names