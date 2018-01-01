Why KISII is a shit-hole community, “Eti MKisii mjanja ni MATIANGI tu, (A Must read masterpiece)

No logically valid human can gainsay the fact that the Gusii community is one of the most hardworking communities in Kenya.





Being a Gusii, I can buttress with unassailable evidence that we are the most aggressive business community after the Kikuyus.





The Kisii community has produced the most overseri ous professionals.





Our women have birthed the most excellent lawyers, the finest "horse riders" (according to women) and the most prolific journalists cum writers.





It is also in Gusii land where a woman got heavy and birthed the first African man who grew balls of steel that enabled him to nullify another man's Presidential election victory.

But, they are also known to anger easily.





But we are a shithole community nevertheless.





As far as leadership is concerned, we are the most bankrupt of intelligent leaders. We have the most primitive leaders in Kenya today.





Other communities have their leaders who they look up to for direction and unity but Kisiis have none. Luos have Raila Odinga. Kambas have Kalonzo Musyoka. Kalenjins have William Ruto. Kikuyus have Uhuru Kenyatta, Luhyas have Musalia Mudavadi. Merus Kiraitu Murungi. Coastarians have Hassan Joho. Kisiis have a very serious leader called nobody. That is why we are powerless when it comes to political bargaining.





Our current members of parliament are qualified hammerheads.





They are elected to earn salaries and not to serve the people.





If I try to recall any Member of Parliament elected in Gusiiland contributing on the floor of the house for the last five years, I can say none.





Oh! I beg your pardon, I remember Borabu MP Hon Ben Momanyi speaking once though with a nauseating accent.





He spoke in 2015 while begging the House Speaker hon Justin Muturi to protect him from Kitutu Chache MP, Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi, another useless fellow who happens to be my MP. Infact, even the speaker rebuked his pathetic language.





Hon Momanyi: “Misita sipika, puris porotegiti me forom Chimi



Speaker Muturi: “What is Chimi hon Ben Momanyi, is there anything in this house called Chimi?”



Hon Momanyi: “Yes Mista. Onarepo Chimi Angewnyi, te memba for Getutu Chache Noti”





The Moment I heard these words, I felt for the people of Borabu. From the way he pronounced, I could not tell whether it is the English Ekegusii languages he murdered.





“With such a jumbo pay for salary, can’t he seek the services of a speech therapist or just contribute in mother tongue and request for a translator – our constitution can excuse him?” I wondered.





Since former Kitutu Masaba MP, Hon George Moseti Anyona, gave up the ghost, Gusiiland has never seen a hyperactive MP. We have sponsored meatheads to parliament. While the likes of Mbadi are voted the most active Member of Parliament of the year, Kisii MPs are in their villages stuffing their fuel guzzlers with bananas and sweet potatoes. South Mugirango MP Hon Omingo Magara also tried.





The weirdest thing about these Kisii MPs is that the same way they don’t perform in parliament, is the same way they don’t perform back at home.





Were it that they were performing at their constituencies and fail in parliament, we would excuse them. But this is the case of “none of the above” thanks to our foolish way of thinking. We choose mediocre over great leaders.





We seriously need change in Gusiiland. Abagusii baminto, obochinga mbore tobwate boke boke boburukaine noborogi, nemoko/endamwamu, tobwenerete gotiga pi onye totagete kogenderera. We need to reform and change our way of thinking. Amangana yabanyamesira totige pi.





When will we get our own Johnson Sakaja?





One of the biting diseases eating Omogusii is…



