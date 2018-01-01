Why Kenyans want the guy who was manning luggage section on Tuesday at Tuskys Hakati promoted, UNBELIAVABLE!!!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, News, Politics 06:00
Saturday, January 6, 2018 - Kenyans want the guy who was manning the luggage section at Tuskys Hakati that is near Bus Station in Nairobi on Tuesday to be promoted.
The guy loves his work and does everything possible to serve clients.
Here’s a post from a happy client on how the luggage guy was treating shoppers at Tuskys Hakati.
He should be promoted or...
Page 1 2