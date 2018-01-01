Why city lawyer, DONALD KIPKORIR, wants UHURU/ RUTO fire these 3 Ministers including MATIANG’I

Friday, 05 January 2018 - President Uhuru is set unveil his new Cabinet in a few weeks with several Ministers facing the sack.





Sources intimate that Uhuru and his DP, Ruto, have agreed on an expanded Executive of 22 Cabinet Secretaries, consisting of 12 politicians and 10 technocrats.





Speculation is on fever pitch as Kenyans wait to see the men and women to make the cut.

For city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, Uhuru should sack these three Ministers who he believes have failed.





Read his post below.





Here are three Ministers, I pray the President & Deputy President will drop from the new Cabinet:





1. James Macharia: His “Bank Executive” demeanour May mislead. The current chaos in the Ministry Of Health and especially the strike by medical workers begun when he was the Minister for Health.





We invested Billions in the Health Sector yet all our Public Health facilities are still inefficient, decrepit & death traps.





In his current Ministry, More chaos abound. From fake tarmac roads to....



