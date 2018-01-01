Who is telling the truth about DICKENS, the University guy killed in Kariobangi and labelled a dangerous thug?

9th of Jan 2017 began just any other day for these buddies





-:Dickens Otieno Waga(21years)

-:Jeff Patrick Opiyo(22years)

-:Elvis Oloo Ogeda(21years)

*May their souls RIP*





Unknown to them,the events on that day would leave them lifeless along the Kariobangi Roundabout where they were crowned to be "Lethal gangsters" and acted upon mercilessly...





Elvis’ father said his son had been working as a driver for his neighbour and was assigned to take a child to and from a school in Buruburu.





“Elvis came home in the morning after taking the child to school and washed the car. At around 1pm, he drove out. It was not until 7pm that his boss came to my house seeking to know his whereabouts,” said Tom Ogeda, Elvis’s father.





He said they tried calling him but the phone went unanswered, making him worried that something might have gone wrong.





“His employer showed us photos on Facebook asking us if Elvis could be among those killed. We saw and we were convinced it was him and we went to Buruburu Police Station to report,” said Mr Ogeda.





At the station, Ogeda said he…



