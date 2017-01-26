Who is telling Kenyans the truth between RAILA and ORENGO? These guys are conmen and fraudsters & should be arrested

Tuesday January 26, 2017 - On September 3, 2017, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, told a public rally in Nairobi hat he won the August 8th election but Jubilee manipulated figures to give Uhuru a victory.





Raila who was speaking at Masinde Muliro Grounds in Mathare said that he white washed President Uhuru Kenyatta by over 1.5 million votes and that is the reason why the Supreme Court nullified the August 8th election.





“Had the IEBC agreed to open the servers, there would have been no need to go for a fresh poll.”





“I would have…



