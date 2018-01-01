When N@D£Z of incoming Lands CS FARIDA KARONEY leaked, A jilted “Ben 10” leaked them.

Friday, 26 January 2018 - Back in January 19th 2012 when incoming Lands Cabinet Secretary, Faridah Karoney, was the head of Broadcast Operations at Standard Media Group, someone leaked her n@d3 photos online.





It’s alleged that the photos were leaked by a jilted “Ben 10” and we were among the first to carry that story.





Faridah Karoney’s randy behaviours are well known in the media circles especially at Royal Media Services where she was the boss.





She has also been linked to s3x scandals with several high profile politicians including the one you are thinking right now.





See photos of Faridah’s Karoney’s n@d3s that were the talk of social media in the next page



