What’s happening here? Some LADIES can do anything for money - This is madness (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:40

Wednesday, January 31, 2018- This shocking video is enough proof that some ladies can do anything for money.

The idiot, a wannabe rapper decided to show off his money and designer shoes and used the lady as a prop.

He went ahead to pour alcohol on her.

Interestingly, the lady didn’t seem to mind at all.


Ladies please respect yourselves.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno