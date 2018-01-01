What this beautiful LADY did to her deadbeat father who abandoned her 27-years ago is amazing (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:46
Thursday, January 11, 2018 - This beautiful lady has wowed many and melted hearts after she decided to forgive her father who abandoned her 27-years ago.
The lady simply known as Emilie E. F. Flynn wrote on twitter:
Today my Pastor preached on forgiveness.
My dad calls me asking for forgiveness for not being there in my life and we had a real divine heart to heart conversation.
After 27 years, I genuinely forgave him.
Matthew 6:12-15
